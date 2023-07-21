Bennett and Armitage on Irish team for World Championships

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett has been named on the Irish team for the upcoming Cycling World Championships in Scotland.

The Carrick on Suir man is part of a 20 strong squad which will compete in the elite, U23 and junior men’s and women’s categories.

Multiple Grant Tour stage winner Bennett will be joined in the 271 kilometre Elite men’s race by national champion Ben Healy in a six man team.

That race is on Sunday, August 6th.

Birr native Megan Armitage – who becomes the first Irish rider to compete in the women’s Tour de France this weekend – has also been named on the Irish team for the Worlds.

The Elite women’s race on Sunday August 13th over a distance of 154 kilometres.