The County Under 21 hurling tournament semi-finals continue today.

There has been a change of time and venue in the Grade A semi-finals.

Mullinahone will play Borris-Ileigh at 4.45pm on the Fethard Town Park astroturf field.

The winners will take on Thurles Sarsfields in the final.

In the B semi-finals, the meeting of Burgess and Killenaule at 1pm has been cancelled as Borrisoleigh’s pitch has been deemed unplayable.

At 1pm in Annacarty, Golden-Kilfeacle is to meet Upperchurch-Drombane.

All proceeds from today’s games go towards the Dillon Quirke Foundation.