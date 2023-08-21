Mawdsley in top form at World Championships

Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley and Dublin’s Rhasidat Adeleke compete in the semi-finals of the 400 metres on day three of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Adeleke goes in the first of tonight’s three heats while Newport AC’s Mawdsley is in lane 2 of the second heat.

It’s already been an impressive championships for Sharlene as she anchored the Irish 4×400 metre mixed relay team to 6th in the final.

She also set a personal best in yesterday’s heats of the individual 400 metres with a time of 51.17

Ciara Mageean will line up in the final of the 1500 metres tomorrow after finishing third in her semi-final yesterday.