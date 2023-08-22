Mawdsley happy with effort in 400 metre semi-finals

Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley gave her all in last night’s Women’s 400 metres semi-final at the World Athletics Championships in Hungary.

The Newport AC sprinter finished 7th in a time of 51.78 seconds missing out on a place in tomorrow’s final.

However it’s been a fantastic championships so far for the 25 year old as she anchored Ireland to 6th in the Mixed 4×400 relay final on Saturday.

She spoke with Athletics Ireland after last night’s race.

“Yeah it was a hard race – I felt every metre of that to be honest with you. My 4th race of this championship you know, it’s most peoples second so to be there today I’m really proud of myself. I’m proud of the performance I gave – it wasn’t quite what I wanted but yeah I have to take it and move on to the next one.”

Meanwhile Rhasidat Adeleke says she’ll need to make a better start in the 400-metre final.

The Tallaght sprinter qualified automatically from last night’s semi-finals, running a time of 49-point-7-8 seconds.