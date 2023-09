A hero’s welcome is expected for Sharlene Mawdsley this evening.

The Newport AC sprinter returns home following a successful campaign at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest,

The 25-year-old ran a PB in the Women’s 400m heats whilst she also reached world finals as part of the mixed and women’s 4x400m relays.

Newport Athletics Club are inviting people to welcome Sharlene home this evening at 6.30pm at Newport Boys School. (V94RX20).