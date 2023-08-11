Tim Cahalan, Nenagh and Ogonnelloe

Grenanstown, Norwood, Nenagh & formerly of Ardcroney & Ogonnelloe, Co. Clare.

Peacefully on the 10th of August 2023.

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Joan, daughters Imelda, Bernadette, Úna & Siobhán, sons Seamus & Martin, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, relatives & many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45XO94) on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to Grenanstown Church (E45PX56) on Sunday afternoon at 1.45pm for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in Ardcroney new cemetery.