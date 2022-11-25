Seamus (Seamie) Burns, Nenagh

15 Sallygrove, Nenagh

Former President of Nenagh Ormond R.F.C.

Predeceased by his brother Christy.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret (nee Morgan), his daughters Martina and Madeleine, his beloved granddaughter Zara, brother Sean, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Kellers Funeral Home, Nenagh on Saturday from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral arriving to Saint Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Sunday at 1.15 pm for Requium Mass at 1.30 pm.

Burial to follow in Lisboney Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

The funeral mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie.