Patrick (Pat) Collins, Limerick and Borrisoleigh

Monadreen, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick, formerly of Borrisoleigh.

On 4th April 2023 (peacefully) at Roseville House Nursing Home, Killonan, Ballysimon, Limerick.

Deeply mourned by his devoted and loving wife Sheila, sons Diarmuid, Brendan & Noel and daughter Caitríona. Predeceased by his baby son Pádraig.

Predeceased by his sisters Maura and Anna and his brothers Seán and Mick, mourned also by his brother Seamus, grandchildren Caoimhe, Pádraig, Gráinne, Seoige, Saoirse and Sadhbh, daughters-in-law Marie, Deirdre and Mairéad, son-in-law James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and very good neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Reposing at his residence in Lisnagry on Friday 7th April from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving to St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell on Saturday 8th for Funeral Liturgy at 11.30am which can be viewed on www.castleconnellparish.ie, burial afterwards in Stradbally cemetery Castleconnell.