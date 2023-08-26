Pat Strapp, Two Mile Borris

Newhill, Two Mile Borris, Thurles.

Unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family. Under the wonderful care of the staff of South Meade Hospital, Bristol.

Predeceased by his parents Teresa and John, brother John.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family; wife Anne (née Heffernan) daughters Silivianne and Simone, son Jonathan, Silivianne’s fiancé Richard, sisters Helen Courtney and Mary McPartland, nephews, nieces, brothers-in -law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Tuesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11 followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium, Co Clare at 3pm.

No flowers please, donations if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.