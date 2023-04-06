Mary (Maureen) O’Brien nee Slattery, Clonmel

Boulick, Clonmel.

Maureen (in her 91st year) passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday evening in the loving care of her family. She is pre-deceased by her husband Patsy, daughter Helen and sisters Agnes, Nellie and Bridget.

Beloved mother of Breda (Ryan), Clonmel, Mary (Fahey), Dungarvan, Frances (Murtagh), Limerick, Brenda (Ryan), Limerick and Niamh (O’Boyle), Naas, she will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons-in-law, 18 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her daughter Breda’s home in Boulick (Eircode E91 XD74) on Saturday afternoon from 3pm to 7pm.

Removal on Sunday to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown, Clonmel.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.30pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish livestream service www.powerstownchurch.com.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. House private on Sunday morning.

Online Condolences may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook Page.