Margaret (Maggie) Mackey (nee Tracey), Killenaule & Ballynonty

Castlequarter, Killenaule and formerly of Ballynonty, Co. Tipperary.

August 17th 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Margaret (Maggie), beloved sister of the late Michael and Statia.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Wally, sons Michael, Wally and Johnny, daughters-in-law Lorraine and Angela, grandchildren Cian, Kaitlyn and Charlotte, brother Christy, sisters Mary, Nonie, Kate and Lilly, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Saturday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. Mary’s Church, Killenaule at 11am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/killenaule-parish-live-stream/ followed by Burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.