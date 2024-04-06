Liam Walsh, Walsh’s Bar Killaloe

Walsh’s Bar, Killaloe and Ballykildea, Killaloe, Co. Clare.

Liam’s beautiful soul left his body peacefully on Friday the 5th of April surrounded by his loving family in the tender care of Milford Hospice following an illness bravely borne with great courage and dignity. Sadly missed by his adoring parents Willie and Bernie and his heartbroken brother Kevin and sisters Claire, Sheila, Kay and Moira, and their partners Eimear McManus, Trevor Forde ,Paul Minogue and Shane Maher, his absolutely adored and cherished nephews and nieces Donagh, Lauren, Ashlyn, Aveline, Saoirse, Katie, Harry, Millie & Rós. Sadly missed by the extended Walsh and Scanlan families and Liams aunts and uncles, cousins, neighbours, Technopath work colleagues, fellow gaels of Smith O’Brien’s GAA and a large circle of close friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing in St Flannan’s Church, Killaloe (V94 CC95) on Sunday, the 7th April, at 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday, the 8th of April, at 12 noon followed by burial in Reilig Lua Cemetery, Killaloe.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to Milford Hospice or via this link: https://milfordcarecentre.ie/fundraising-support-us/

House Strictly Private Please on the morning of the funeral mass.