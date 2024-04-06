John Walsh, Clonmel

Coleman, Lisronagh, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Died on 4th April 2024, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Lar and Josephine, sister Ann and brothers Lar and Billy. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Pat, Tom and Frank, sisters Mary and Sadie, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

Reposing at Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St. Clonmel on Sunday evening, the 7th of April, from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass will take on Monday the 8th of April at 12 noon in St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.