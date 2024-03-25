Gerty Murphy (nee Treacy), Waterford & Clonmel

Kilmore Oaks, Tallow, Co, Waterford and formerly of Brunswicks House, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

On 24th March 2024, peacefully, in the presence of her loving family and staff at CUH, Gerty (nee Treacy), loving daughter of the late Patty and Willie Treacy.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughter Eve, sisters Catherine (Kate) Dunican and Nora Treacy, brothers Billy and Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, neighbours, and Gerty’s loyal dog Max.

May She Rest In Peace.

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home Tallow on Tuesday evening from 4.00pm to 7.00pm, followed by removal to the Immaculate Conception Church Tallow.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am. Cremation Service will take place privately.

Gerty’s funeral Mass can be viewed (live only) through the following link: https://churchmedia.ie/church-of-the-immaculate-conception-tallow-co-waterford/

No flowers please.

Donations in lieu to Cancer Services C/O CUH Charity can be made through the following link; https://www.cuhcharity.ie/donate/

House Strictly Private Please.