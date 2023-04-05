Frank Dwyer, Nenagh and Co. Galway

Kilkeary Nenagh & late of Greenhills Woodlawn Ballinasloe Co.Galway.

Ex Garda Siochana.

Peacefully at home on April 5th 2023.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Amy (Née Bourke).

Will be sadly missed by his loving brother Sean, niece Majella & nephew Gerard, Sister in law, brothers in law, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Frank Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Thursday from 5pm to 6pm.

Remains will arrive at St.Joseph’s Grennanstown Church (E45 PX56) on Good Friday for Funeral Prayers at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.