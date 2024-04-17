Eddie Maguire, Carrick on Suir

Late of South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir.

Died 16 April 2024, peacefully in the Presence of his daughter Mairead.

Pre deceased by his parents and sister Elizabeth. deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann and children Kieran, Ted, Annie and Mairead. brothers George, Stephen and Pat, sister Kitty, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Leah, Luke, Conor, Aoibhin, Evie, Tyson, Ruben, Edward óg and Mikere, son-in-law Tómas, daughters-in-law Leighann and Veil, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Neddy rest in peace.

Neddy will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday, from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass at 11.30 on Friday in St Mary’s Church, Grangemockler followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

House private at all times please.