Doris Austin (Née Shaw), Borrisokane

Ballpark, Borrisokane.

Predeceased by her parents Bob and Pauline and brother Alan.

Deeply missed by her beloved husband George, daughters Avril, Shirley and Gillian, son Fergus, daughter-in-law Pamela, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren Kate, Emma, Paige, Skye, Jay, Max, Rachael, Finley, Keeley and Lexi, sister Lillian (Larke), brothers-in-law Joe and Ivan, partners Colin and Zac, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Sunday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane from 3:30pm to 5:30 pm – Family time from 5:30pm please.

Removal to Borrisokane Church of Ireland arriving at 6 pm.

Funeral Service on Monday afternoon at Borrisokane Church of Ireland at 1:30pm.

Burial afterwards in Congor Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.