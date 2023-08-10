Angela Walsh (nee Fennessy), Clonmel

Cealhaun, Ballinamult, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Angela, in her 92nd year, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning in the tender care of the staff of St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel in the presence of her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Nicholas she will be sadly missed by her daughter Rose (Purcell), sons Noel, David and Nicky, grandchildren David, Aaron, Conor, Emma, Ciaran, Niall, Brian, Aoife and Orla, great-grandchildren Hayley and Jake, sisters Rita (Sr Dominica, Holy Family Sisters) and Bridget, son-in-law Colm, daughters-in-law Eileen, Therese and Denise, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Newcastle.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click the tab “Newcastle”.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.