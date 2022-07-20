Andrew (Andy) O’ Meara, Templemore

Bohernarudda, Killea, Templemore

Peacefully at home in the loving care of his family in his 100th Year.

Predeceased by his brothers Michael and Johnny and sisters Josie and Mary.

Deeply regretted by his nephews Sam and Tim, nephews and niece in the UK, niece in law Breda, grandnieces and nephews, great-grandnieces and nephews, relatives, close neighbours, and friends.

Reposing at his nephew Sam’s residence at Gurtacurra, Killea (E41 E680) this Thursday evening from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Removal on Friday morning to St. James Church, Killea for requiem mass at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

May he rest in peace.