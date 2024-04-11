Youthful Tipperary U20 team named for Munster opener in Rathkeale

The Tipperary U20 hurling team has been named ahead of their championship opener on Friday evening.

Manager Brendan Cummins has named a youthful side to play Limerick, with ten players from the All-Ireland winning minor team of 2022 all starting tomorrow night.

Eoin Horgan starts in goals with a full back line of Chris O’Donnell, Aaron O’Halloran and Podge O’Dwyer.





Ben Currivan captains the team at centre back with Ronan Connolly and Jack Collins on the wings whilst Sam O’Farrell and Adam Daly partner in midfield.

Cathal English, Conor Martin and Oisín O’Donoghue make up the half-forward line whilst Senan Butler and Darragh McCarthy line up either side of full-forward Paddy McCormack.

Throw-in on Friday evening is at 7pm in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, with live commentary on Tipp FM with thanks to Road Safety, Tipperary County Council.

Tipperary U20 squad to play Limerick:

Limerick U20 squad to play Tipperary: