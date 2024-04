There was more success over the weekend for Tipperary rower Daire Lynch.

The Clonmel man won a bronze medal at the World Rowing Cup in Italy.

Lynch, alongside his teammate Philip Doyle came third in Sunday’s Mens Double Sculls final, finishing just two seconds behind the Netherlands who took Gold.





The pair of Clonmel’s Lynch and Banbridge native Doyle will hope to continue their form into this Summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.