Tough ties for Tipperary teams in FAI Junior Cup quarter-finals

The draws have been made for the quarter-finals of the FAI Junior Cup.

Three Tipperary teams remain in the last eight of the national cup competition and they discovered their opponents in today’s draw.

Peake Villa go on the road to play Gorey Rangers, with the winners earning a home semi-final tie against the winners of quarter-final 3, which sees St. Michaels away to Villa FC of Waterford.





Meanwhile, Clonmel Celtic have been drawn at home to play Donegal’s Cockhill Celtic with the winners there earning an away semi-final tie in Limerick with either Regional United or Pike Rovers.

All quarter-final ties are set to be played on March 3rd.