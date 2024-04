The Tipperary minor football team are in Munster championship action this evening.

With two wins from two so far over Limerick and Waterford, the Premier travel to Quilty to take on Clare.

Both teams have already secured qualification from Phase 1 and will meet in the Darrel Darcy Cup final on April 30th.

Throw-in is at 7pm.

Tipperary minor football team to play Clare: