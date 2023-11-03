Tipperary’s Dylan Slevin qualifies for World Darts Championship

Dylan Slevin has qualified for the PDC World Darts Championship.

The Borrisokane man secured his position at the biggest tournament of the year following the conclusion of the PDC ProTour season.

In his debut campaign in the professional ranks, the 20-year-old finished 50th on the PDC ProTour order of merit.





With the top 64 earning automatic qualification to the Worlds, Dylan will be heading to London in December.

The World Championships get underway at the Alexandra Palace on Friday December 15th with the winner taking home £500,000.