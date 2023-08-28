Tipperary’s Dylan Slevin books place in German Darts Open

It’s been a successful afternoon for Tipperary darts player Dylan Slevin at the PDC Euro Tour qualifiers.

The Borrisokane man secured a place at this year’s German Darts open after making it thorugh the qualifiers in Hildesheim, Germany today.

The 20-year-old defeated Karel Sedlacek 6-3 in the opening round before defeating world no. 19 Chris Dobey 6-4 to earn a place at the German Darts Open in two weeks time.





Later in the afternoon, Dylan was also attempting to qualify for the Hungarian Darts Trophy this afternoon.

However, he was beaten 6-4 in the opening round by Luke Woodhouse.