Tipperary senior camogie quarter-finals set for this weekend

The quarter-final lineups are set in the county senior camogie championship.

Drom-Inch, who’ve won the last four county finals, will take on Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams.

Clonoulty/Rossmore will host the Silvermines, Thurles Sarsfields will take on Éire Óg Annacarty and Borrisileigh are at home to Burgess/Duharra.





Those games will take place this coming weekend and fixture details are available on tippfm.com.

Elsewhere, the relegation final in the senior grade this year will see Nenagh Éire Óg play Cashel King Cormacs.

Senior Quarter finals – first named team, home venue

Drom & Inch v Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams on Sunday 24th September at 4pm

Clonoulty Rossmore v Silvermines on Sunday 24th September at 4pm

Thurles Sarsfields v Annacarty on Saturday 23rd September at 2pm

Borrisileigh v Burgess Duharra – Monday 25th September at 7.30pm