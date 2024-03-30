Tipperary qualify for Division 1A league final with win over Clare

The Tipperary senior camogie team are through to this year’s Division 1A league final.

Denis Kelly’s side earned their place in the decider with a 4-19 to 0-07 win over Clare in Cusack Park, Ennis this afternoon.

Two goals from Grace O’Brien along with further green flags from Eimear Heffernan and Karen Kennedy helped the Premier to victory.





Tipperary will play Galway in the league final in Croke Park on Sunday April 14th, with the fixture to be finalised.

It will be Tipp’s fist appearance in a league final since 2009.