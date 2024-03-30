Tipperary minor football team named ahead of Munster Championship opener

The Tipperary minor football team has been named ahead of their Munster championship opener.

The Premier welcome Limerick to Fethard Town Park with throw-in set for 7pm on Tuesday evening.

Mark Conroy lines out in goals with a full-back line of Jack McGonigle, Ronan Myles and Gavin Neville.





Tom Corcoran is at centre back with Noah O’Flynn and Jack Garrett on the wings whilst Dylan Cotter and Órán Gahan partner in midfield.

Cillian Healy, Jamal Yousif and Sean Griffin make up the half-forward line whilst Charlie Walsh is at full forward with Ciarán Kelly and Cian Collins in the corners.

Tipperary squad to play Limerick: