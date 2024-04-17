Seamus Kennedy taking inspiration from Tipperary teammates ahead of injury recovery

Seamus Kennedy says he will be taking inspiration from Tipperary teammates ahead of his knee injury recovery.

The St. Mary’s club man suffered an ACL injury whilst hurling for Tipp in last month’s league encounter against Limerick.

Kennedy will now undergo surgery next week and will be out of action for the season.

Speaking to BBC’s ‘The GAA Social’ podcast with Oisín McConville and Thomas Niblock, Seamus says he doesn’t have to look far for successful recovery stories:

“I just have to look at Brendan Maher for Tipp.

“He done his cruciate against Clare in the championship in 2018 and the following year he was incredible for us, he won an All-Star and his club got to an All-Ireland club final in 2019.

“Barry Heffernan and Craig Morgan are back playing well with Tipp at the minute, ‘Bonner’ Maher is still going with Tipp so there’s loads of people.

“I’ve loads of support in fairness and I suppose that’s one thing I’ve seen in the last couple of weeks, I’ve been blown away by the support to be honest and how good people actually are.”

The full podcast with Seamus Kennedy on ‘the GAA Social’ can be listened to here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0hr7b1z