Ronan Maher to captain Tipperary in 2024

The captain of the Tipperary senior hurling team for 2024 has been announced.

Liam Cahill has named Ronan Maher as his captain for the year going forward.

The Thurles Sarsfields clubman captained Tipperary in 2022 and will once again lead the Premier county.





Meanwhile, Nenagh Éire Óg’s Jake Morris has been named as vice-captain ahead of the league campaign this weekend.

Tipperary take on Dublin in Parnell Park at 2.30pm on Saturday in the National Hurling League and Tipp FM will have live commentary with thanks to REA Tipperary.