Peake Villa and St. Michael’s progress to FAI Junior Cup last 16

Two Tipperary teams are into the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup.

Peake Villa recorded a big 5-2 win over Westport United in Mayo in their 5th round tie yesterday.

Ronan McGuire with a hat-trick and a brace from captain Pippy Carroll saw the Tipp side through.





They will be joined in the hat for the last 16 with St. Michael’s.

That’s after the Tipp Town side recorded a 2-0 win at home to Aungier Celtic in Cooke Park yesterday.

A pair of goals from Ed O’Dwyer saw the home side safely through to the last 16.