New structure for 2024 Tipperary senior football championship to be confirmed this evening

A structure for the 2024 county senior football championship will be confirmed this evening.

Two proposals will go before the county committee at tonight’s meeting, with delegates to make a vote on the preferred format.

Ardfinnan are putting forward one structure that would see no teams relegated from the senior grade this year apart from Drom-Inch, who have withdrawn from the senior grade.

The other proposal has been put forward by the county football committee and has been amended since their original proposal, with the new format guaranteeing all teams get three games before the knockout or relegation stages.

That proposal would see two teams along with Drom-Inch be relegated to the intermediate championship for 2025.