Listen back to Friday June 23rd, 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll as we look ahead to the weekend’s sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Shane McGrath and Declan Fanning join Paul to look ahead to Tipperary vs Galway in the All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final





– Geraldine Kinane looks ahead to an important weekend for the Tipperary senior and premier junior teams

– Barry Drake looks ahead to the weekend’s greyhound racing.

Listen below: