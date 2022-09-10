Hogan: Silvermines slight favourites to eliminate Carrick Swan

County championship aspirations will come to an end for one team in the Premier Intermediate hurling championship this afternoon.

South champions Carrick Swan meet group 2 runners up Silvermines in a preliminary quarter-final in Boherlahan at 3pm.

Since beating Mullinahone to win the South title, Carrick Swan suffered three straight defeats in the county championship group stages.





Local GAA writer Liam Hogan gives Silvermines the slight edge today:

“Going on what I’ve seen over the past, the Mines to me will win this game and maybe only just.

“I think they have enough to get over a Swan team who seemed to be struggling but the Mines will need a good effort and rise up on what they did in the Kiladangan game which was a step up on the game against Roscrea.

“If Jason Forde has a bad day, I worry for them alright.”

We’ll have live updates from that game throughout the afternoon here on Tipp FM.

Elsewhere, a unique playoff takes place this afternoon in the Intermediate hurling championship.

Borrisokane and Knockavilla Donaskaigh Kickhams finished their group equal on points, score difference and points scored.

That means the sides will have to contest a playoff to see who progresses to the county quarter-finals.

That game throws-in at 4.30pm in Borrisoleigh.