Four All-Ireland medals for Tipperary at Handball finals in Croke Park

It was a successful day for Tipperary handballers at yesterday’s All-Ireland finals in Croke Park.

Four Tipp players left Dublin with All-Ireland medals following a busy day of action.

Former Tipperary senior hurler Jerome Cahill was victorious in his Junior final whilst Patrick Delaney brought the Junior B title back to the Premier County.





Meanwhile, in the Masters grade, David Moloney secured the Golden A title whilst Christy McGrath was crowned Silver B champion.

Elsewhere on the day, Rory Grace was beaten in the Adult intermediate final whilst Kevin Buckley suffered a defeat in the Emerald Masters B singles final.