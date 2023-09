Dylan Slevin is through to the second round of the German Darts Open.

The Borrisokane man was in action in Jena this afternoon, where he was taking on Jeffrey De Graaf.

The 20-year-old Tipp man took an early 4-1 lead but De Graaf brought it back to 4-4 before Slevin took out 142 to take the 6-4 victory.





The win means Slevin goes into the second round tomorrow where he will play World number 9 Danny Noppert.