Fifth semi-final loss in six years will ‘hurt the most’ for Tipperary

Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Waterford hurts the most of previous losses.

That’s according to Tipperary camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane.

Denis Kelly’s side suffered a one-point defeat to Waterford in Nowlan Park, making it the sides’ fifth semi-final loss in six years.





Speaking on last night’s Extra-Time, Geraldine Kinane says this defeat was particularly tough to take:

“It was the one year I think all the county had gotten behind the team and there was a real buzz about and excitement that could this be the year that we finally reach an All-Ireland final and I suppose that is what hurts the most.

“As well (as that), getting into that 1-07 to 0-03 lead half way through the first half and then just to see it slip and not really get into out flow in the second half and still we only lost by a point and we missed some chances near the end.

“There’s plenty of reasons there why this one definitely hurts the most.”