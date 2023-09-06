Dylan Slevin qualifies for German Darts Championship

It was a successful afternoon for Dylan Slevin.

The Borrisokane native secured qualification for next months German Darts Championship.

The 20-year-old was competing in Barnsley at the qualifier event where he required two wins for progression.





Slevin defeated Robert Owen of Wales 6-2 in the opening round and booked a place in the Euro Tour event with a 6-5 win over Niels Zonneveld, averaging over 97.

The German Darts Championship will be held in Hildesheim from October 13-15th.

However, the day didn’t there for Dylan, he was also attempting to qualify for the World Series of Darts finals today.

After defeating Madars Razma 6-4 in round one, Slevin was beaten 6-4 by Graham Usher in the second round.