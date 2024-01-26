Dan Quirke: We’re trying to leave a great legacy for Dillon

Dan Quirke is hoping that the work of the Dillon Quirke Foundation can leave a great legacy for his son.

Dillon passed away in August of 2022 while playing for Clonoulty-Rossmore in the Tipperary senior hurling championship in Semple Stadium.

His father Dan and the Quirke family set up the Dillon Quirke Foundation with the aim of screening as many children as possible for heart defects.





The charity has organised a senior hurling challenge game at Semple Stadium this Sunday between Tipperary and Limerick at 2pm.

Dan Quirke says screening has already begun and the charity has managed to raise over €1 million in just 13 months:

“When we started we had no idea where it would lead to, it’s been really busy.

“I didn’t know that we could actually reach €1 million in the first year but we did which is great.

“We’ve also started screening, we’ve done three screenings in Tipperary, we’re screening on Saturday in Patrickswell and then the following week in Ahane.

“So we’re moving outside of Tipperary because we are obviously a national charity, we will start with the GAA and once that is a success we will move on to different sports.

“The end game really here is to get the government involved and once we get the government involved I suppose we’ll have achieved what we’re trying to achieve and it would be a great legacy for Dillon if we can do that.”

Tickets for Sunday’s game can be purchased online or at the gate in Semple Stadium on Sunday.

Donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/d4vp55-dillon-quirke-foundation.

Match tickets here: https://embed.futureticketing.ie/c/tipperary-gaa/