Clonmel’s Courtney McGuire passes fit to compete in Dublin Marathon

A Tipperary woman is looking to defend her national title at the 2023 Irish Life Dublin Marathon this weekend,

Clonmel’s Courtney McGuire won the national title in last year’s race, which was her first ever marathon, in a time of 2.32.50.

The Clonmel AC runner was doubtful for Sunday’s race after picking up a niggle earlier in the week but has since passed a fitness test and will compete in two days time.





The 24-year-old will be one of 585 people competing in the event with an address in Tipperary.