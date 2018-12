More needs to be done to enforce litter laws in Tipperary.

That’s the view of Thurles representative David Doran, who feels there is an unfair disparity in how litter fines are enforced.

There were 70 litter fines issued in the Nenagh area while only 15 penalties imposed in the Thurles municipality.

Cllr Doran feels the same attitude applied to parking fines should be applied in enforcing litter laws.