Issues over illegal log cabin in South Tipp rumbles on

A South Tipp man says he lives in constant worry after being told to remove his log cabin by the council.

Last month Thomas Carberry spoke to Tipp FM and told his story about erecting the structure on family land in Carrick-on-Suir two years ago after he failed to get a response from Tipperary County Council on planning permission.

He subsequently submit retention and planning applications which were refused on a number of grounds including that the cabin was an ‘eyesore’ and too close to the road.

Thomas told Tipp Today this morning that since then he has been unable to get a response of any further clarification from the council and lives in constant fear of the future.

“There is not a day that doesn’t go by that I don’t worry about it. Waiting and waiting to see what is going to happen. There is nothing coming and yet in the meantime they are going building these log cabins in Thurles for Ukrainians so how can they turf out people on their own private land but build them wherever they want.”

He says another reason they have given for the refused retention application includes its impact on the value of homes in the area-something he claims is untrue.

Thomas told Tipp Today that a month on from his first interview with the station he has been unable to get in contact with officials.

“I have contacted them several times and I get nothing back I get sent out a couple of pages of stuff highlighting why they refused it but again it is all the same stuff. Like the ancillary accommodation but we didn’t apply for ancillary accommodation and their on about the road design and visibility but I am using the main entrance which was granted permission in 1979. If that is not safe to use now does that mean my mother has to get a new gate?”