Through The Lens

Through The Lens with Sureprint Clonmel is looking for a photograph that sums up YOUR personal COVID experience.

Over the next few weeks, Tipp FM are running a competition to find photos that sums up the past fifteen months.

We’ve two categories. Over 20’s, and under 20’s, with each winner receiving 250 Euro

Send us your photo right now, telling us which category you’re entering

WhatsApp, Tipp FM on 083 3 11 33 11 or E mail [email protected]