Win Through The Lens By Webmaster - 17th May 2021 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Through The Lens Through The Lens with Sureprint Clonmel is looking for a photograph that sums up YOUR personal COVID experience. Over the next few weeks, Tipp FM are running a competition to find photos that sums up the past fifteen months. We’ve two categories. Over 20’s, and under 20’s, with each winner receiving 250 Euro Send us your photo right now, telling us which category you’re entering WhatsApp, Tipp FM on 083 3 11 33 11 or Email [email protected] Tune into Drivetime with Owen Lonergan for more details Term and conditions apply Tipp FM will post some of the images online