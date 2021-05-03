Does YOUR garden need a little extra TLC?
Tipp FM’s ‘Pimp My Garden’ is here to help!
We’ve teamed up with John Healy, Thurles, Clonmel Credit union, Kilcoran Garden Centre, Cahir and Centenary Home and Garden for your chance to win an amazing prize, valued at €3000
Win a Lawnmower, a €500 garden voucher, a deluxe outdoor dining patio set and a barbeque.
How to be in with a chance to win?
Kilcoran Garden Centre is a family run business with over 25 years’ experience with friendly knowledgeable staff on hand to advise on all aspects of creating a beautiful outdoor space.
Clonmel Credit Union, in conjunction with Energia and House 2 Home, have launched the CU Greener Homes scheme, a one-stop solution for home energy efficiency upgrades
Centenary Home & Garden have five branches throughout Co. Tipperary. Cashel, Littleton , Thurles, Templemore and Roscrea with expert staff at hand to advise you in all departments
Healy Lawnmowers and Quads are dedicated to ensuring that their clients can choose from the best range of garden machinery, quad bikes and agri products at very competitive prices
Terms and Conditions
Participants must be over 18 years
One entry per email address
Entry must be registered through www.tippfm.com only
Entry is free of charge
Entries will be randomly shortlisted to 5 possible winners by Monday 24th May
5 will be removed week commencing w/c Monday 24th May until there are just 3 finalists remaining on Friday May 28th an overall winner will be chosen from the final three remaining qualifiers during the Drivetime show with Owen Lonergan
Prize is to the value of €3,000, Top of the range barbeque from Centenary Home and Garden, Honda Lawnmower from John Healy Motors Thurles and a outside dinning alfresco set from Clonmel Credit Union and a Gardening voucher of €500 from Kilcoran Garden Centre, Cahir.
Tipp FM’s competition decision is final.
Canvassing will disqualify
Prize is as listed above, no cash alternative in lieu of Prize.