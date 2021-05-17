mycovidstorymain

My COVID Story (Song writing competition)

Calling all songwriters and musicians in Tipperary

We’re asking you to submit a song for My COVID Story

A piece of music that encapsulates what Covid-19 represents to you
This project is designed specifically for all songwriters and musicians across Tipperary

It’s open to all, the only stipulation is entrees must be resident in the County

We’ll showcase your song on Tipp FM’s Premier Irish Show, with the winner also receiving 500 Euro!

Submit your entry by email to [email protected]

mycovidstorysongs5

My COVID Story (Painting/Story/Poem Competition)

Calling all creative artists in Tipperary

We’d like you to create something special that encapsulates what Covid-19 represents to you

This project is designed specifically to reach out to all creative artists working within various disciplines across Tipperary

It’s open to members of the public.

The only stipulation is entrees must be resident in the County

It could be a painting, a story, or a poem

We’ll showcase your work on Tipp FM, with the winner receiving 500 Euro

Submit your entry by email to [email protected]

myvocidstoryartists5