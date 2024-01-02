Vacancy – Producer/Journalist

Tipp FM are seeking a Producer/Journalist to join our dynamic team on our flagship morning talk show – Tipp Today.

We’re looking for someone who can generate original ideas, with excellent writing and storytelling skills, and the ability to tailor and adapt content for on air and online. Excellent communication and organisational skills are vital. The role will involve working as part of a busy newsroom, planning and producing a high-quality show each day. The ideal candidate will also be able to script and read news bulletins when required.

We are seeking people who have experience as a broadcast journalist and/or who have been involved in Talk show/Current affairs production within the Irish media sector. A full clean driver’s license is required.





If you think this sounds like the role for you, please forward your CV and cover letter to [email protected] before 5pm on Friday, January 5th, 2024