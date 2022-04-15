Vacancy – Journalist

News & Sports Journalist Position:
This is a great opportunity to join our expanding News team as we are currently looking to find a Full-Time News & Sports Journalist.
We are looking for a talented Broadcast Journalist for a key role in Tipp FM’s news team based in Clonmel/Nenagh
We are looking for a creative, good-speaking voice to produce quality content for Tipp FM News.
You’ll also be involved in creating content for our Social Media channel and our website.
Key Responsibilities:
- We want you to be passionate about news & sport in Tipperary, and eager to investigate local stories.
- You will be confident working on your own, under the guidance of our Head of News. You will have a commanding on-air presence and deliver bespoke bulletins.
- Duties will include covering events, meetings, and carrying out interviews.
- Knowledge of Adobe and Burli is preferred
- You should be capable of creating original news content, have a minimum of 1 – 2 years’ experience in a media environment, and have a full driving license.
- Please forward your CV & Demo to [email protected]
Closing date: Monday April 25th, 2022