Vacancy – Journalist

News & Sports Journalist Position:

This is a great opportunity to join our expanding News team as we are currently looking to find a Full-Time News & Sports Journalist.

We are looking for a talented Broadcast Journalist for a key role in Tipp FM’s news team based in Clonmel/Nenagh





We are looking for a creative, good-speaking voice to produce quality content for Tipp FM News.

You’ll also be involved in creating content for our Social Media channel and our website.

Key Responsibilities:

We want you to be passionate about news & sport in Tipperary, and eager to investigate local stories.

You will be confident working on your own, under the guidance of our Head of News. You will have a commanding on-air presence and deliver bespoke bulletins.

Duties will include covering events, meetings, and carrying out interviews.

Knowledge of Adobe and Burli is preferred

You should be capable of creating original news content, have a minimum of 1 – 2 years’ experience in a media environment, and have a full driving license.

Please forward your CV & Demo to [email protected]

Closing date: Monday April 25th, 2022