Accounts Vacancy – Tipp FM

Tipp FM are looking for a reliable, hardworking, and motivated individual to join our accounts department, based at our studios in Clonmel.

The role involves assisting in the accounts function, including debtor management and office administration duties.

The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 2 years’ experience in a book-keeping or accounts role, have strong organisational skills and enjoy working as part of a team in a fast-paced environment. Proficiency with Sage, MS Office, and Excel or similar packages is required.





This role is a temporary position and can be done either part or full time, depending on certain circumstances.

If interested, please forward your cv to [email protected] by 5pm on March 22nd” .