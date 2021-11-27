Tipperary drawn against Waterford in Munster Senior Football Championship

The Munster Senior Football Championship draws took place this afternoon and Tipperary will be pitted against Waterford in the quarter finals.
Clare will play Limerick with the winners from each game facing Kerry or Cork in the semi finals.
The Kerry and Cork clash is the big talking point with a big Munster game on the horizon.
Meanwhile, Dublin will try to get their 13th straight Leinster title and will face Offaly or Wexford in their first game, the quarter final clash.
Full fixtures below;
Connacht Senior Football Championship
Quarter-finals
New York v Sligo, London v Letrim, Mayo v Galway
Semi-finals
Roscommon v Sligo/New York, London/Leitrim v Mayo/Galway
Munster Senior Football Championship
Quarter-Finals
Tipperary v Waterford, Clare v Limerick
Semi-finals
Kerry v Cork, Tipperary/Waterford v Clare/Limerick
Ulster Senior Football Championship
Preliminary round
Fermanagh v Tyrone
Quarter-finals
Donegal v Armagh
Antrim v Cavan
Monaghan v Down
Derry v Fermanagh/Tyrone
Semi-finals
Donegal/Armagh v Antrim/Cavan
Monaghan/Down v Derry/Fermanagh/Tyrone
Leinster Senior Football Championship
First round
Louth v Carlow, Laois v Wicklow, Offaly v Wexford
Quarter-finals
Dublin v Offaly/Wexford, Meath v Laois/Wicklow, Kildare v Louth/Carlow, Westmeath v Longford