Tipperary drawn against Waterford in Munster Senior Football Championship

The Munster Senior Football Championship draws took place this afternoon and Tipperary will be pitted against Waterford in the quarter finals.

Clare will play Limerick with the winners from each game facing Kerry or Cork in the semi finals.

The Kerry and Cork clash is the big talking point with a big Munster game on the horizon.





Meanwhile, Dublin will try to get their 13th straight Leinster title and will face Offaly or Wexford in their first game, the quarter final clash.

Full fixtures below;

Connacht Senior Football Championship

Quarter-finals

New York v Sligo, London v Letrim, Mayo v Galway

Semi-finals

Roscommon v Sligo/New York, London/Leitrim v Mayo/Galway

Munster Senior Football Championship

Quarter-Finals

Tipperary v Waterford, Clare v Limerick

Semi-finals

Kerry v Cork, Tipperary/Waterford v Clare/Limerick

Ulster Senior Football Championship

Preliminary round

Fermanagh v Tyrone

Quarter-finals

Donegal v Armagh

Antrim v Cavan

Monaghan v Down

Derry v Fermanagh/Tyrone

Semi-finals

Donegal/Armagh v Antrim/Cavan

Monaghan/Down v Derry/Fermanagh/Tyrone

Leinster Senior Football Championship

First round

Louth v Carlow, Laois v Wicklow, Offaly v Wexford

Quarter-finals

Dublin v Offaly/Wexford, Meath v Laois/Wicklow, Kildare v Louth/Carlow, Westmeath v Longford