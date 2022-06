Ballintaggart, Callan, Co. Kilkenny

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Liz, sons John and Shane, daughter Ciara, Johns partner Linda, sisters Margaret, Rose and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday 24th June from 4pm to 8pm.





Removal on Saturday 25th June to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Ballingarry.

May He Rest In Peace